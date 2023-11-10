BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2,534.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $103.95. 420,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,839. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

