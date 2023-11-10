BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.45. 24,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,217. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

