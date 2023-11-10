BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 242.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 67,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 101.1% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 713,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

