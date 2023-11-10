BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RSP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,997. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

