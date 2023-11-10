BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,490. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

