BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.27. 596,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.