BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $438.64. The company had a trading volume of 941,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.23 and a 200-day moving average of $435.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

