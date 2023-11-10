BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.23. The stock had a trading volume of 244,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,541. The company has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.37 and its 200 day moving average is $305.77. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

