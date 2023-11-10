Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 1339346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a report on Friday.

Bowleven Stock Performance

About Bowleven

The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million, a PE ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

