Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $941.09

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 941.09 ($11.62) and traded as low as GBX 902 ($11.13). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.23), with a volume of 216 shares traded.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £172.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,913.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 855.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 940.66.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Caledonia Mining

In other news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,540 ($11,776.32). Insiders own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

