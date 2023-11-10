CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $208-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.44 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.97 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,581,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

