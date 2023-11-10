Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.04. The company had a trading volume of 541,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

