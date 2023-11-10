Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.91. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 217 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

