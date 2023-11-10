Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 64,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,032,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Certara Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

