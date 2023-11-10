Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.03. 6,194,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,293,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $270.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.