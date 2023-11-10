Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 1,491,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Clarivate by 9.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 354,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 258.1% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

