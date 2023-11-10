ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,710,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 181,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,577 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

