Clearstead Trust LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $656.35. 96,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $652.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

