Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,707,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,020,979. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

