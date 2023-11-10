Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.71. 12,480,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,850,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

