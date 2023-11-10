Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 441,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,993. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.