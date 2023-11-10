Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.99. 1,634,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,898. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

