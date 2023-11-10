Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Biogen makes up 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

