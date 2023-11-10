Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,042. The company has a market capitalization of $559.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

