Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Purple Innovation Trading Down 31.1 %

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. 6,418,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,046. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,642,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 779,348 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,789,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 253,148 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

