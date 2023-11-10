CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 2,458,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.