Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $224,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $372.36. The stock had a trading volume of 593,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.34 and its 200-day moving average is $394.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

