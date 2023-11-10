Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $410.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $292.38. 121,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.32. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 39.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

