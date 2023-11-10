Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

