Dillon & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.