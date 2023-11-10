Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 58,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,932. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

