Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 246.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $572.65. 384,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.62 and a 200-day moving average of $538.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

