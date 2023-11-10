Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

