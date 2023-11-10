Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.70. The stock had a trading volume of 314,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,495. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

