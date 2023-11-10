Dillon & Associates Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,556.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

ADC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 84,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,195. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

