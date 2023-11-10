Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,335. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

