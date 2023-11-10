Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.74

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.39). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 357,351 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £133.19 million, a PE ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 43.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

