Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of DT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,353. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,846,990 shares of company stock worth $456,902,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

