East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $91,625,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 403,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,630. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

