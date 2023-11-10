Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 55,340 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,340 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,468 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,247,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth $57,088,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stellantis by 47.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,240,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,373,000 after buying an additional 2,963,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

