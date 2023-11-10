Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 578 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.02) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 340,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.