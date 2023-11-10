Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

