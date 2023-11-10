Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.6% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

