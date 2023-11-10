Edge Capital Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. 691,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

