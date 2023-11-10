Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 321,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,835. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

