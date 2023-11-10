Edge Capital Group LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 268,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,276. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

