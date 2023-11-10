Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 80,024 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,024 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after buying an additional 332,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

SHEL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

