Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

EPC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 657,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

