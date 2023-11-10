Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $855,097.46

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $855,097.46 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005219 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,958,589,815 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

