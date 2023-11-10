Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after acquiring an additional 255,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,244,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,661,000 after buying an additional 298,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

